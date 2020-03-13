Titus County Sheriff’s Office Hosts Blood Drive, Challenges Upshur County

From Titus County S.O

Titus County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting a blood drive through Carter Blood Care Friday March 13th 2020 from 1:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. The Bus will be set up near the bell tower in the Justice Center Parking lot near the corner of Madison Ave. and West First Street. Titus County Sheriff’s hopes that area citizens will join us in providing the ever essential gift of life saving blood. Coincidentally, Titus County is in friendly competition with a Upshur County officials to the south of us and we are hoping to receive more donations than them. Regardless of who wins the friendly competition, it’s a win for the public. We hope to see you there.