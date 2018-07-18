Titus County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Information Regarding Stolen Trailers

Sometime between Tuesday Evening, July 17th, and Daylight on the morning of July 18th, 2018, someone used a vehicle to push through the gate at Longhorn Trailer Sales, located on the 1700 Block of the I-30 North Frontage Road, west of mount Pleasant.

While there they stole two horse trailers. Authorities are not releasing the direction of travel at this time. Attached to this message are actual photographs of the two trailers that were new and without license plates at the time of the theft.

One trailer is a Sundowner brand, three horse trailer with tandem axles. It is painted in a champaign color near the front and along the windows with the remainder of the trailer being bright aluminum. It has three tinted windows along the sides and aluminum wheels as seen in the photograph. It also has the words “SUPER SPORT” on the sides and toward the front portion of the trailer.