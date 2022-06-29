Titus County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Wanted Person

The Titus County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating wanted fugitive, 57-year-old Bobby Dean Sargent. Titus County Sheriff’s Investigators have obtained felony warrants for Sargent’s arrest related to a recent residential burglary in the Monticello Community of Titus County. Sargent has ties to Titus, Wood, Franklin, and Camp Counties. Sargent may be camped out in a large dome tent that is blue in color.

Sargent’s last known vehicle is a Red 1997 Chevy Extended Cab with a chrome grille guard and the truck has a silver band or stripe along the lower portion of the sides of the vehicle. Sargent’s truck is bearing Texas License Plate BA36158.