Titus County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Wanted Person

The Titus County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating wanted fugitive, 57-year-old Bobby Dean Sargent. Titus County Sheriff’s Investigators have obtained felony warrants for Sargent’s arrest related to a recent residential burglary in the Monticello Community of Titus County. Sargent has ties to Titus, Wood, Franklin, and Camp Counties. Sargent may be camped out in a large dome tent that is blue in color.
Sargent’s last known vehicle is a Red 1997 Chevy Extended Cab with a chrome grille guard and the truck has a silver band or stripe along the lower portion of the sides of the vehicle. Sargent’s truck is bearing Texas License Plate BA36158.
Titus County Investigators are asking anyone with information regarding Sargent’s location, to call the Titus County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 572-6641 or your local law enforcement agency. Investigators are also seeking information from anyone who has knowledge of Sargent recently attempting to or selling items including tools, lawn equipment, or firearms.