Momentum Can-Am In Stock Header
Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
Hess Lawn Mower Header
Young Title Company Header
DV Retail Header Apr 2022
cypress basin hospice
Mid America Pet Food Header
Mark Patrick Header 2020

Titus County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Wanted Person

 

Bobby Sargent
The Titus County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating wanted fugitive, 57-year-old Bobby Dean Sargent. Titus County Sheriff’s Investigators have obtained felony warrants for Sargent’s arrest related to a recent residential burglary in the Monticello Community of Titus County. Sargent has ties to Titus, Wood, Franklin, and Camp Counties. Sargent may be camped out in a large dome tent that is blue in color.
Sargent’s last known vehicle is a Red 1997 Chevy Extended Cab with a chrome grille guard and the truck has a silver band or stripe along the lower portion of the sides of the vehicle. Sargent’s truck is bearing Texas License Plate BA36158.
Titus County Investigators are asking anyone with information regarding Sargent’s location, to call the Titus County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 572-6641 or your local law enforcement agency. Investigators are also seeking information from anyone who has knowledge of Sargent recently attempting to or selling items including tools, lawn equipment, or firearms.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved                                     