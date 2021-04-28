Titus County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Burglary Suspects

On Thursday, April 22, the yet unidentified persons in this vehicle cut the lock off of a rental storage unit to commit a burglary at the Chapel Hill Storage Facility. The Mitsubishi in the photograph does not have a front license plate, and the rear license plate appears challenging to read. Officials think it is silver or another color near silver.

They identified this vehicle as being involved in numerous other crimes in our area. Titus County Sheriff’s Office is asking that anyone with information regarding the identity of these two subjects and any information regarding the location of the suspect vehicle please notify the Sheriff’s Office at (903) 572-6641 and ask to speak with Investigator Craig Brown or if unavailable, any other deputy.