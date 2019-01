The TItus County Sheriff’s office posted on its Facebook page that a felony stalking warrant has been issued for r 43 year old Danny Dwayne Roach. He is known to work in the residential construction trade and has recently been seen driving the Black Mazda pickup with Texas tag FDF-3134 however; the license plate is from another vehicle and is fictitious. Roach is believed to be hiding out in Titus, Camp or Morris counties.