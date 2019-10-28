Titus County Sheriff’s Office Thwarts Fraudulent Credit/Debit Card User

On Thursday, October 24th, 2019, Titus County Deputies were notified that an unidentified male had made numerous fraudulent transactions for fuel that involved the use of several stolen credit or debit cards from the Houston Area.

The identity of the suspect was unknown however; deputies through a review of surveillance video were able to obtain a description of the suspect and his starkly orange White Freightliner truck. Armed with the fresh information, deputies inquired with a local business that has dealings with trucks. They were able to obtain a tip on where the suspect lived and kept an eye out for the suspect and his orange truck.

On Friday the 25th, deputies located the subject fitting the description they had, in the orange truck and observed that he was still wearing some of the same distinctive clothing as had been seen in the surveillance video. Deputies upon determining that the suspect was likely the same person, who had committed the fraudulent transactions, continued their investigation.

Ultimately, deputies were able to develop probable cause that Joaquin Lopez-Jiminez, the driver of the orange truck, had committed a long string of felony offenses involving stolen credit or debit cards. He was placed under arrest for a total of 21 separate felonies related to his activities over the last several months.

28 year old Joaquin Lopez-Jiminez, a resident of Titus County, was booked into the Titus County Jail for the offenses that included State Jail and Third Degree Felonies due to enhancements based on the elderly age of one or more of the victims in the case. As of Monday October 28th, he remains in custody and is subject to a total of $210,000 bond.

Titus County Sheriff’s Office considers this sort of offense to have a particular devastating effect not only on victims of this sort of offense, but such activity has a detrimental effect on the economy. Daily, Sheriff Tim Ingram encourages aggressive and proactive enforcement against this and other types of criminal activity. That is the environment in which the deputies who worked on this case, were able to hopefully put an end to what would have been a long run of loss and inconvenience to those affected by the fraudulent transactions.