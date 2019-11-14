Titus Gets Four-Way Stop

New Four-way Stop at Intersection of FM 2348 and FM 4000

Drivers urged to use caution when passing through the intersection

ATLANTA – A change in traffic control has occurred at the intersection of Farm to Market Roads 2348 and 4000 in Eastern Titus County.

“Following a few crashes at the intersection of FM 2348 and FM 4000, Northeast Texas Community College officials asked us to conduct a study at the intersection to see if a signal light could be installed there,” said Rebecca Wells, district traffic engineer for TxDOT in Atlanta. “While the study did not meet warrants for a signal light, we did find out that there was enough traffic using FM 4000 to make it a four-way stop,” Wells said.

Crews installed stop signs and warning devices on FM 2348 on Tuesday, Nov. 12. Motorists passing through the intersection are urged to use extreme caution as drivers get used to the new traffic pattern.