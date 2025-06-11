ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Titus Regional Medical Center Explores Strategic Partnership to Sustain and Grow Local Healthcare Services

Mount Pleasant, TX – June 10, 2025
Titus Regional Medical Center (TRMC) announced this week that it is beginning a formal process to explore a strategic partnership with a larger health system. This decision, approved by the Board of Managers, is designed to strengthen the long-term future of healthcare in Northeast Texas.

“As the region’s last independent rural health system, we have worked tirelessly to preserve local access to high-quality care,” said Patricia Boeckmann, CEO of TRMC. “In the face of growing financial and regulatory pressures, we believe this step is necessary to protect our mission, sustain our workforce, and ensure the continued presence of key services in our community.”

Understanding that TRMC exists in part due to taxpayer support, leadership will assemble an Advisory Council to monitor and share updates.

“We are committed to transparency throughout this journey,” said Don Lowry, Chair of the Board of Managers. “Our focus is on what’s best for our patients, our employees, and the long-term health of this region.”

TRMC will engage with multiple potential partners, with a goal of finding a partner who will support cultural alignment, service preservation, and investment in the health of the local community.

