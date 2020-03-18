" /> Titus Regional Medical Center Statement – EastTexasRadio.com
Titus Regional Medical Center Statement

8 mins ago

Thank you for your patience.

Titus Regional Medical Center (TRMC) is very proud of the community we serve. And as we keep a close eye on this developing virus, we appreciate all of the patience and calm that we have seen from our patients, visitors, staff, physicians, and community. We know that more adjustments to the way that we serve you may come, so we ask that you continue to be patient as we keep your safety and the safety of our entire community as our top priority.

Thank you,
Terry Scoggin,
CEO
Titus Regional Medical Center

 

