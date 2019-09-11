Today is Patriot Day – in Memory of September11, 2001

Today is Patriot’s Day – in memory of September11, 2001

Flags will fly at half-staff today, and Americans will observe a moment of silence at 7:46 today in honor and memory of the nearly 3,000 people killed in the terrorist attacks on the NYC World Trade Center, the Pentagon and the crash of Flight 93 in Pennsylvania. Congress designated September 11, 2001 “Patriots Day”. Although it is not officially a holiday, Americans are also honoring the firefighters, police and other first responders who also died in the worst ever attack on American soil. It also honors members of the armed forces who were killed and seriously injured in the war on terror. (A short memorial service will be held at 8 this morning at the Veterans Memorial on Celebration Plaza in Sulphur Springs)