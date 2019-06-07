Today’s Hollywood Report

Ace Showbiz, citing The Sun newspaper, claims Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk are now living apart. A source tells the news outlets, “Things are cooling off between Bradley and Irina in a big way. They haven’t been good for a few months and Irina decided it would be best if she moved into her own place. It’s not looking like there’s much long left for the two of them together.”

People magazine claims Bradley and Irina are no longer together. The Irish Mirror claims Irina has moved out of Bradley’s $4 million home

Radar Online claims Jennifer Lopez allegedly has Alex Rodriguez followed when she is on tour. A source tells the website, “Jennifer has a detailed calendar with Alex’s every move mapped out — precisely where he’s got to be and when. Rodriguez has a security team of four guys who watch over him 24/7. Alex recruited one of the guys from his gym.”

The NY Post claims Robert De Niro’s estranged wife, Grace Hightower, believes he is worth $500 million and wants half of his fortune. Their 2004 prenup limits her to a $6 million apartment, $500,000 in cash and $1 million a year in alimony.

TMZ claims Brad Pitt wants the organizers of Boston’s Straight Pride Parade to stop using pictures of him and his likeness to push the event. The parade is being planned for a day in August. Brad does not support it even though the organizers congratulated him for being “the face of this important civil rights movement.”

The Sun claims Brad Pitt has allegedly given Angelina Jolie an ultimatum and wants her to sign their divorce papers or be fined by a court. A source tells the newspaper “He has been incredibly patient throughout the divorce process despite being pushed to his limits on many occasions. But he’s finally had enough, and while he is a relatively calm person, he can only be pushed so far. He’s sick and tired of Ange constantly moving the goal posts and stalling their divorce month after month — painfully dragging out the process which he now feels has become almost a game for Angelina. Brad has instructed his legal team to seek help from the judge to impose a deadline for Ange to finalize the divorce — imposing a financial sanction if she fails to adhere to the date given by the judge.”

The NY Post claims R Kelly plead not guilty to 11 additional charges of sexual assault yesterday. The new counts carry a sentence of up to 30 years in prison. His lawyer says, “It’s the same case. It’s just that they’ve just changed what they’ve charged him with. It’s the same facts … the same bond, the same evidence. We expect the same result.”

Ken Jennings tells ABC that he thinks he and James Holzhauer will one day matchup against one another on a special edition of Jeopardy. “It’s got to be inevitable.But ‘Jeopardy!’ only does those special tournaments so often. And obviously I can’t get 29-year-old Ken to show up with his sleek, 29-year-old brain, it’s got to be me with my broke down brain.”

Alec Baldwin tells USA Today that he is ready to stop playing Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live. “I had a lot of fun with [the cast], and when Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider wrote [Trump sketches in 2016 and 2017], that was new, it was fresh and the ratings were good. But I feel like I’m done with that now. I’m so done with that. I can’t imagine I would do it again. I just can’t. They should find somebody who wants to do it.”

Gwen Stefani and her ten-year-old son, Zuma, are launching a new line of teen and tween eyewear. Zuma Rock is available online and through various retailers. Gwen tells People magazine, “Some kids feel it’s sort of a punishment to have to wear glasses in the first place. When you find a style you get compliments about, it makes you feel so good. That’s why we wanted to do with this line.” Most of the styles sell for $165 a piece