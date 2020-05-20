Today’s Senior Athlete Spotlight On Chisum Softball Player

Carley Pickering. Carley played softball for three years at Chisum, two on varsity. She also played volleyball in her junior year and managed the volleyball team during her senior year. She also managed basketball in her junior-senior years. Carley is a Texas Scholar and on the A Honor Roll. After high school, she plans to attend Tyler Junior College for Diagnostic Medical Sonography. Carley Pickering.

Last night the Prairiland Athletic Department held their annual sports banquet on the high school parking lot to keep with the social distancing guidelines put out by the state officials. After the ceremony, coach Weddle commented on why they put this together.

This Saturday night, we have another classic Texas Rangers game for you on 1490am and 96.3 FM KPLT. This week’s game will feature game two of the 2015 ALDS at the Toronto Blue Jays. The first pitch is at 6:00 pm.