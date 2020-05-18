Today’s Senior Spotlight Features Prairiland And Detroit Softball Athletes

First from Prairiland: Connor Sessums Connor is the son of Heath and Crystal Sessums. Connor played outfield for the Patriots for two years. He is an incredible defensive outfielder, and his offense was much improved this year. Connor plans to attend Westminster College in Fulton, Missouri, to play football. Coach Peacock’s favorite memory of Connor is the catch that he made his junior year at home, crashing into the wall against Mount Vernon. It was one of the most incredible catches that coach Peacock has ever seen. Connor Sessums

From Detroit: Kaiden Eldridge Kaiden is escorted by parents Jerrold and Cheri Eldridge. She has played four years of volleyball, four years of softball, three years of track, and two years of tennis. She has also been on national honor society four years, three years as class president, four years student council, two years student council president, four years UIL, and two years of RYLA. Kaiden plans to obtain a Bachelor of Science in kinesiology from Texas Tech University and then go to physical therapy school to earn a doctorate of physical therapy. Her favorite memory is getting coach A with the water bucket after his 300th win. Kaiden Eldridge.