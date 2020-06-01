Today’s Sports Update Includes Rivercrest Senior Spotlight

Today’s senior spotlight features a couple of Rivercrest Lady Rebel Softball Players.

First: Lexi Rushing Lexi says her favorite senior memory was being a homecoming nominee, and she plans to attend Paris junior college for nursing school.

Next: Ashlin Johnson Ashlin’s favorite memory is going three rounds deep and bouncing back last year in the area-round and winning that game. She plans to attend Northeast Texas Community College and attend physical therapy school.

The Major League Baseball Players Association delivered its counterproposal to the league on Sunday regarding the 2020 season parameters. The proposal is a 114 game schedule beginning June 30 and ending Oct. 31, and they also want expanded playoffs in 2020 and 2021.

Michael Jordan, known for keeping quiet on political things during his playing career, has chimed in on recent events. Through a spokesperson, Jordan released a statement on Sunday expressing support for protesters throughout the United States. In the report, Jordan said, “I am deeply saddened, truly pained and plain angry.”

On this day in 1999, the Dallas Stars defeated the Colorado Avalanche 4-1 to even up the Western Conference finals at three games apiece. Jamie Langenbrunner scored twice while Jere Lehtinen and Richard Matvichuk each added a goal.