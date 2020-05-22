Today’s Sports Update Includes Senior Spotlight on Two North Lamar Athletes

Today’s senior spotlight features a pair of North Lamar athletes. First Kobey Emeyabbi. His parents are Aaron and Katie Emeyabbi. He participated in Football, Track, Powerlifting and Baseball. Kobey’s favorite memory is Making it to State in Pole Vault my Sophomore year. His plans after high school is to Play football at Southeastern Oklahoma State University and study to be an orthopedic surgeon.

Next: Chance Thornton His parents are Lance and Stephanie Thornton. Chance played Baseball, basketball, football and track. His favorite memory is Winning bi-district in baseball my freshman year. Chances future plans include getting a double major in math and accounting to become an accountant.

This Saturday night, we have another classic Texas Rangers game for you on 1490am and 96.3 fm KPLT. This week’s game will feature game 2 of the 2015 ALDS at the Toronto Blue Jays. First pitch is at 6pm.

NFL owners are set to vote on potential rule changes for the 2020 campaign on May 28, and one proposal appears to be gaining steam.

Support is growing for a change proposed by the Philadelphia Eagles that would permit a fourth-and-15 offensive play from the kicking team’s 25-yard line as an alternative to onside kicks.

If the alteration is passed, teams would be allowed to attempt such a play no more than twice per game,