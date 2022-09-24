Tom Bean ISD Meets With UIL

UIL State Executive Committee to Meet
AUSTIN, Texas — The State Executive Committee of the University Interscholastic League will convene at 9:30 am Monday, September 26, at the Courtyard Marriot Austin in Pflugerville to determine the eligibility of student-athletes and discuss possible rules violations. It will also be available Live on the UIL State Executive Committee Page.
A schedule of Monday’s hearing follows:
Hearing (AA)
9:30 am
AA
Tom Bean High School: Appeal of District 6-2A Division I Executive Committee Decision Regarding Section 409, Recruiting
1. Steven Fex
2. Tom Bean High School
The State Executive Committee meeting is open, and all interested parties are welcome.