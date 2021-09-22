Mid America Pet Food Header
Tom Sellers Named Chairman Of IBAT

(L) Pam Sellers (r) Tom Sellers Photo Courtesy of Jake Caddell

The Independent Bankers Association of Texas has named Tom Sellers of Sulphur Springs its new Chairman. Sellers is the Chairman of the Board and CEO of Alliance Bank. Formed in 1974, the Independent Bankers Association of Texas represents Texas community banks. The Austin-based group is the largest state community banking organization nationally, with membership comprised of more than 2,000 banks and branches in 700 Texas communities.

