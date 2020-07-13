Tomorrow is Primary Run-off election day in Texas. Democrats will choose between Mary Hegar and Royce West for the US Senate nomination and between Roberto Alonzo andt Chrysta Castaneda for the railroad commission nomination. In Lamar County, Republican voters in precinct 1 will decide between Ryan Ruthart and Alan Skidmore for the nomination for commissioner. There will be no democratic opponent. Delta County republicans will choose between Kevin Carter and Charla Singleton for Sheriff. Polls will be open between 7am and 7pm.