Tons Of Football In Today’s Sports Update

Photo by Tony Corso tonycorsoimages.com

Houston Texans took their show across the ocean to Wembley Stadium for a date with the Jacksonville Jaguars. They came away with an easy 26-3 win.

The Baltimore Ravens dealt the New England Patriots their first loss since December of 2018 with a 37-20 win in Sunday Night Football.

The Dallas Cowboys are on the road tonight at the NY Giants on Monday night Football on ESPN at 7:15 pm.

Things changed a little bit on the final AP college football poll before the first CFP poll is released. LSU is No. 1, Alabama is No. 2, Ohio State is 3rd, Clemson is 4th, Penn State is 5th, Georgia moves up to No. 6, Oregon is 7th, Utah is 8th, Oklahoma is No. 9 and Florida falls to No. 10. Baylor is at No. 11 and SMU drops to 23rd. The CFP poll will be released on Tuesday night at 8:00 pm on ESPN.

Florida State fired coach Willie Taggart on Sunday after less than two years. In a statement, Florida State athletic director David Coburn said the university “had no choice but to make a change.” FSU raised about $20 million in private donations to buy out what was left of Taggart’s contract. The Seminoles went 9-12 under Taggart, who was hired from Oregon prior to last season to replace Jimbo Fisher, who left the school to take over at Texas A&M.

Friday Night Football Results

Mt Pleasant 33 Jacksonville 27

Daingerfield 42 Paul Pewitt 38

Paris 62 North Lamar 7

Kaufman 28 Sulphur Springs 24

Pittsburg 33 Liberty Eyelau 6

Mt Vernon 56 Redwater 21

Hughes Springs 35 New Boston 7

Rivercrest 34 Como-Pickton 14

Blue Ridge 36 Prairiland 6

Leonard 34 Cooper 7

Mt Enterprise 38 Detroit 36

Commerce 53 Bonham 28

James Bowie 38 Clarksville 22

This week in High School Football

Nacogdoches at Mt Pleasant on KLAKE 97.7, Mt Vernon at New Boston on STAR Country 96.9, Sulphur Springs will host North Forney on STAR Country 95.9, Melissa at North Lamar on MIX 107.7. Also, Paul Pewitt is at Queen City, New Diana is at Daingerfield Gilmer is at Liberty Eyelau and Rivercrest travels to Honey Grove. Hughes Springs and Paris are off.

Bells at Cooper, Prairiland at Whitewright, Troup at Leonard, Bonham at Van Alstyne and Mt Enterprise at Clarksville.