A heat wave in southern Texas is taking a significant toll on marine life in the area. Hundreds of dead fish washed ashore in Brazoria County, near Houston, on Friday, showing the power of mother nature. “Hypoxia is when we have lower than normal, dissolved oxygen in the water, very common in the summer,” said Katie St. Clair, Sea Life Facility Manager at Texas A&M University. Saint Clair says the fish can’t breathe.