Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives from Greenville, Abilene and Fort Worth Captured

AUSTIN – Three of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted offenders are back in custody following their recent arrests. Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive Cameron Bishop, of Greenville, was arrested July 14 in Commerce. Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive John Havener, of Abilene, was arrested July 24 in Durant, Okl. Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender Arthur Stevenson, of Fort Worth, was arrested July 27 in Fort Worth. A Crime Stoppers reward will be paid in Bishop’s arrest.

Cameron William Bishop, 25, was arrested at an apartment complex in Commerce by Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Special Agents, along with authorities from the Collin County Sheriff’s Office, Collin County District Attorney’s Office, Grayson County District Attorney’s Office and Commerce Police Department.

Bishop had been wanted since October 2021, when the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles issued a warrant for his arrest for a parole violation. In January 2022, the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office also issued a warrant for Bishop’s arrest for assault causing bodily injury.

In 2019, Bishop was convicted of three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and received three, three-year sentences. In 2020, he was convicted of unlawfully carrying a weapon in a prohibited place and sentenced to two years’ confinement. Bishop was released on parole in August 2021. In September 2021, he was arrested in Hunt County and subsequently bonded out. For more information, view his captured bulletin.

John Robert Havener, 52, was arrested in Durant, Okl. following a traffic stop conducted by the Durant Police Department.

Havener had been wanted since March 2022, when the Fannin County Sheriff’s Office issued warrants for his arrest for aggravated assault against a public servant with a vehicle and evading arrest with a vehicle. In April 2022, the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for Havener’s arrest for a probation violation; and in June 2022, the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for his arrest for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

In 2011, Havener was convicted of having a prohibited substance in a correctional facility and bail jumping/failure to appear. In 2015, he was convicted of possession of a controlled substance and sentenced to eight years’ confinement. Havener was released on parole in 2018. In 2020, he was convicted of assault of a family/household member with previous conviction and received probation. Finally, in March 2022, Havener was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and subsequently bonded out. For more information, view his captured bulletin.

Arthur Kennedy Stevenson, 21, was arrested at an apartment complex in Fort Worth by members of the U.S. Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force, including DPS Special Agents. The Fort Worth Police Department assisted in the arrest.

Stevenson had been wanted since January 2021, when the Fort Worth Police Department issued a warrant for his arrest for failure to register as a sex offender. In March 2021, the Parker County Sheriff’s Office issued three warrants for his arrest for a probation violation.

In 2019, Stevenson was convicted of two counts of possession with intent to promote child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography after incidents involving a 15-year-old girl. He received six years’ probation for each charge. In 2020, while still on probation, Stevenson was convicted of evading arrest and failure to identify. For more information, view his captured bulletin.

Texas Crime Stoppers, which is funded by the Governor’s Criminal Justice Division, offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives or Sex Offenders. So far in 2022, DPS and other agencies have arrested 41 Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives and Sex Offenders, including 16 gang members and 22 sex offenders. In addition, $67,000 in rewards has been paid for tips that yielded arrests.