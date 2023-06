A thunderstorm cell hit the radar at 11:37 am at the Lamar and Red River County Line at Deport, dropping golf ball size hail. A minute later, trees and power lines were down at Bogata

A suspected tornado touched down in northeastern Cass County with wind speeds reaching up to 120 mph. The tornado left a two-story building in shreds and cars damaged on U.S. Highway 59 between Queen City and Domino. Cass County authorities also say trees and power lines were downed, and homes also were damaged.