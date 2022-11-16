Tornado Updates

Lamar County Commissioners received an update on the tornado damage. Quincy Blount, the emergency management coordinator, said the EF-4 tornado sent 11 people to the hospital. It stayed on the ground for over 25 miles and was three-quarters of a mile wide. In addition, 77 homes were damaged or destroyed.

Residences hit by tornados say the recovery is slow, like Thomas Evans in Cason. He is now waiting for home insurance to inspect the damage. An agent with Farmer’s Insurance says they are busy. They mentioned the day after the tornado, there were quite a few claims, and most of the losses have come from Hughes Springs and Cason in Morris County. Morris County is also under a disaster declaration. Officials ask people to fill out a form online at the Texas Division of Emergency Management if they suffered tornado damage. Click here

The Paris Church of God, 1400 Bonham St., 903-784-6169, has an outreach ministry, “That House,” full of supplies and clothing for tornado victims and people in need. They have clothing, food, Blessing Boxes filled with hygiene items, paper towels, mops, and bottled water, all for free. The distribution center for these items is the Paris Church of God Family Center, located directly behind the main sanctuary. Please get in touch with the church at 903-784-6169, ext. 10 or 17, to set up an appointment for help.