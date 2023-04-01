Tornados Hit Arkansas Again

A tornado plowed through Arkansas’ capital and surrounding areas Friday afternoon, it killed 18, and reduced rooftops to splinters, toppling vehicles, and tossing debris on roadways as people raced for shelter. The Little Rock Fire Department reported heavy damage and debris in the city’s western end, saying on its Facebook page that firefighters were performing rescue operations in the area. The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Medical Center in Little Rock spokesperson Leslie Taylor said they were operating at a mass casualty level and expecting at least 15 to 20 patients from the tornado.