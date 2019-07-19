Tour De Paris and Balloon Festival This Weekend

The 35th Tour de Paris is tomorrow and begins at 8am on Jefferson Street just west of the Love Civic Center. The Tour de Paris features multiple routes that are tailored to riders of all skill levels. These include the 14- & 21-mile Trail Ride and the 20, 35, 57, 68, and 80-mile county routes. Registration can now be done online, but the deadline is 3pm today. Registration tomorrow ends at 7:50 am.

The three-day Paris Balloon and Music festival kicks off at 5 this evening and Saturday at the Lamar County Fairgrounds. Tethered balloon rides will be offered each night. There will be lots of carnival games, and the National Guard will host some special events. Numerous vendors will be set up outside and inside the exhibit hall and there will be lots of music each night. Hot air balloons will take to the air Saturday and Sunday mornings.