Tour de Paris Rotary-TREAT Team for Tailored Rides

The Rotary Club of Paris United, Tailored Rides Equine Assisted Therapy (TREAT), and Friends of both organizations teamed up to ride the Tour de Paris on July 15. The Rotary-TREAT team met at the Eiffel Tower prior to the bicycle rally for photos, and started the ride together. The team included nine cyclists who rode different routes and speeds for a common goal of raising funds for Tailored Rides. The Rotary Club started this FUNdraiser for Tailored Rides in 2019 and raised a few hundred dollars. Each subsequent year the number of Rotary-TREAT riders has increased as well as the number of sponsorships and contributions raised for TREAT. The team members were sponsored by friends, family, and local businesses for the ride to raise funds for Tailored Rides. The total contributions from the sponsorships this year will exceed $5,000. The Rotary-TREAT Tour de Paris team wish to express our thanks to the Rotary Club members and others in the community and beyond who supported the ride with contributions for this local non-profit organization.

Tailored Rides Equine Assisted Therapy’s mission is to provide a safe and welcoming environment where each member of our community is able to enhance their quality of life through interaction with horses and nature in a positive, relaxing and nurturing environment.

The Rotary Club of Paris United’s motto is “Service Above Self” The club performs various service projects and contributes to various organizations in the community and beyond. The Rotary Club meets most Thursdays at noon in the Ballroom at Paris Junior College – guests are welcome to join us for lunch meetings that include various speakers and topics of interest, and networking with the Rotary club “People of Action”.