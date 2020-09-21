Tour de Paris This Weekend

The 36th Annual Tour de Paris is officially on for Saturday, September 26. This year, to be safe, it’s pre-registration only. Registrations must be received by Wednesday, September 23. You can pick up pre-registration packets Friday, September 25, and Saturday morning from 6:00 to 7:00 at the Love Civic Center Pavilion. There is no official start time to encourage social distancing, and you may begin your ride after registration pickup, but all riders must start by Saturday at 8:30 am. More info is on our website.