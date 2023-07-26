Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
Town Hall Meeting For State House District 1 Candidates, Discussion Of Property Taxes

A town hall meeting is on Thursday night at 7:00 at the Lamar County Fairgrounds. It’s an opportunity for voters in Texas House District 1, which includes Lamar, Bowie, Red River, Cass, and Morris counties, to meet incumbent Representative Gary Van Deaver and his challenger Dale Huls.

They will give their views on issues concerning the state. Also, Dr. Pam Anglin, President of Paris Junior College, will lead a discussion on the new property tax bill enacted during this summer’s special session of the legislature. Voters must still approve the measure in November.

