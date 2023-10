The City of Paris will be hosting the second and third of five town hall meetings dedicated to listening to and better understanding the concerns some in West Paris have raised regarding their neighborhoods, growth, development, public safety, and quality of life. Meetings will be on Tuesday, October 10, at 6:00 pm at Travis High School of Choice, 3270 Graham Street and Thursday, October 12, at 6:00 pm at Givens Early Childhood Center, 655 Martin Luther King Jr., Drive.