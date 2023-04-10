Toxic Fish In Some East Texas Lakes

The Texas Department of State Health Services has issued fish consumption advisories for lakes in East Texas and beyond. Mercury causes heavy metal poisoning, while ciguatoxin causes vomiting, diarrhea, and numbness. Dioxins are carcinogens, dieldrin can cause Parkinson’s disease and breast cancer, and PCBs can cause skin conditions and cancer. Lakes listed in Northeast Texas are-

Cass County – Black Cypress Creek

Harrison and Marion County – Caddo Lake

Morris County – Lone Star Lake or Ellison Creek Reservoir and Lake Daingerfield.