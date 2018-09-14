Paris Ford Lincoln 12-12-12 Charity Giveaway 2018
Toy Hall Of Fame Finalists

6 hours ago

 

The National Toy Hall of Fame in New York state announced finalists for its 2018 induction class, including Magic 8 Ball, Masters of the Universe and Uno. The National Toy Hall of Fame, located at The Strong National Museum of Play in Rochester, announced 12 finalists this week that will be whittled down to three inductees to be announced at a November 8th ceremony. The 12 finalists are:

American Girl dolls Fisher-Price Corn Popper Tic-tac-toe
Chalk Masters of the Universe Tickle Me Elmo
Chutes & Ladders Pinball Tudor Electric Football
Magic 8 Ball Sled Uno

The museum is switching up its process this year by allowing the public to vote on a “Player’s Choice” ballot at toyhalloffame.org from September 12-19. The poll will count as one member of the 23-member National Selection Advisory Committee, which will make the final decision on the inductees.

