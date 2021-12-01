Toys-For-Tots Collection Bash Saturday

Paris Harley Davidson will host a weekend bash Saturday from 10:00 am until 2:00 pm to collect toys for the local Toys-For-Tots organization. Santa will be there from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm. About 800 “angels” will be served by Toys-For-Tots. It’s a partnership with the Salvation Army, where the toys will be taken on Dec 6 to be sorted and readied for distribution on Dec 18. Toys-For-Tots also works with CASA and Child Protective Services. Another toy drop is Decr 11 at Paris Suzuki.-Kawasaki.