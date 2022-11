Toys-For-Tots Drop Off Locations

When you donate to Marine Toys-for-Tots, you are helping to bring Christmas joy and send hope to America’s less fortunate children. You can drop off your toys at East Texas Broadcasting, 2810 Pine Mill in Paris, or any of these locations:

Toys For Toys Drop Boxes Sites Business 1st Federal (both locations) ABC Auto Atwoods Beaver Creek Housing Edition Big Lots Blossom Hardware Bonham VA Brannon’s Bass Shop Burkes – Mt. Pleasant Burkes – Sulphur Springs Campbell Soup Campbell’s Union Hall Chicken Express Chisum High School Dollar General – Reno Family Cuts Flamingo Bingo Freya Beauty and Threads Guaranty Bank & Trust – Lamar Guaranty Bank & Trust – Loop Hicks Muffler Impact Food Bank Jay Hodge Dodge Lamar National Bank-Main Lamar National Bank-Reno Liberty National Bank – Collegiate Liberty National Bank -Downtown Marine Recruiting Office Mathews Honda Mathews Nissan Maurices McCoys North Lamar High School North Texas Fab Pain Management Paris AKA Paris Apothecary Paris Baby Paris Chevorlet Paris Fire Dept 1 Paris Fire Dept 2 Paris Fire Dept 3 Paris Fitness & Aquatics Paris Ford Paris Golf Course Paris Harley Davidson Paris High Paris Lumber Paris News Paris Suzuki Kawasaki Peoples Bank – Downtown Peoples Bank – Lamar Pine Ridge Golf Course Potters Inc Results Company Rub Club Salas Minor Emergency Signature ER 24 Care South Main Iron The Gym Toyota of Paris Tractor Supply Xzact Therapy Clinic on Lamar