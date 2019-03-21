TPW Awards $16.2-Million To Local Parks

Texas Parks & Wildlife Commission Awards $16.2-Million in Local Park Grants to Texas Communities

AUSTIN— The Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission approved just over $16-million in competitive local park grants to help fund projects that will create and enhance outdoor recreational opportunities like nature trails, native gardens, playgrounds, splash pads, dog parks and sports fields at 38 community parks across the state.

Texas Parks and Wildlife awards the grants to local government entities, appropriate state and federal funding dedicated for the acquisition or development of public recreation areas and facilities in Texas on a 50/50 reimbursement match basis. Once funded, TPW assigns all grant-assisted sites as parkland in perpetuity, adequately maintained and open to the public.

The commission, which administers the local park grants program for the state of Texas, awarded projects in various categories based on community population size and scope.

They reserve Urban Outdoor Recreation Grants for cities having populations exceeding 500,000, with projects in four communities receiving grants. They dedicate Non-Urban Outdoor Recreation Grants to funding park projects in municipalities under 500,000 and the commission-approved awards to projects in 17 cities. The Small Community Recreation Grants are for park projects in towns of less than 20,000 and given to 13 communities.

Additionally, they award grants to two communities for Urban Indoor Recreation Grants, and two communities received Non-Urban Indoor Recreation Grants.

For more information about the local park grants program, visit the TPWD local park grants page.

The grant funds awarded are listed below by region:

Central Texas

The City of Austin is the recipient of a $1-million ‘urban indoor grant’ for its Barton Springs Bathhouse project. Proposed developments include mechanical, electrical and plumbing updates, dressing room improvements and a new splash facility.

Cedar Park will receive a $500,000 non-urban ‘outdoor grant’ for its Lakeline Park project. Proposed developments include pedestrian trails with solar lighting, all-abilities playground equipment, butterfly preserve, and wildflower meadow, covered picnic facilities, canoe and kayak launch, soccer fields, native landscaping with drip irrigation, pavilion, fishing pier, interpretive signage, and recirculating splash pad.

Kosse will receive a $75,000 small community grant for its Kosse Ball Park project. Proposed developments include restrooms, a pavilion, bleachers, site amenities, picnic facilities, a parking lot, horseshoe and washer pits, ballfield renovations and native landscaping.

Lago Vista is the recipient of a $500,000 non-urban ‘outdoor grant’ for its park and open space project. Proposed developments for Lago Vista Park include 10.2 acres of dedicated open space, pedestrian trail, baseball field, softball field, playground equipment, sand volleyball court, soccer field, picnic facilities, benches and scent garden.

Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex

Cresson will receive a $500,000 non-urban ‘outdoor grant’ for its Cresson City Park project. Proposed developments include pedestrian trails with solar lighting, playground equipment with shade structure, pavilion with rainwater catchment and solar light, of a butterfly garden with interpretive signage, picnic facilities, benches, multi-use sports fields, fishing pier, birdwatching stations, a basketball and volleyball court, and interpretive signage.

Cross Plains will receive a $75,000 small community grant for its City Park project. Proposed developments include solar lighting, pedestrian trails with exercise stations, playground equipment, native landscaping, and a labyrinth.

Fort Worth is the recipient of a $1-million ‘urban outdoor grant’ for its North Z Boaz Park project. Proposed developments include open multi-use athletic practice fields, pedestrian trails, parking, a sports court, playground equipment, fishing pier, picnic facilities, benches, native landscaping, and habitat restoration.

The City of Fort Worth will receive a $1-million ‘urban indoor grant’ for its Diamond Hill Community Center project. Proposed developments include a boxing ring, boxing equipment, accessible fitness equipment, and acknowledgment signage.

Grapevine will receive a $500,000 non-urban ‘outdoor grant’ for its Silver Lake Park project. Proposed developments include pedestrian trails, nature trails, drainage improvements, park signage, boardwalks, pavilion, terraced seating, primitive camping, overlook, picnic facilities and a fishing pier.

Lewisville is the recipient of a $500,000 non-urban ‘outdoor grant’ for its Valley Vista Nature Park project. Proposed developments include pedestrian trails, nature trails, picnic facilities, benches, bird blinds, an outdoor classroom, playground equipment, interpretive signage, wayfinding signage, and site furnishings.

McKinney will receive a $701,000 non-urban indoor grant for its Courts of McKinney project. Proposed developments include an indoor tennis facility.

The City of Mexia is the recipient of a $499,980 non-urban ‘outdoor grant’ for its Hughes City Park Sports Complex project. Proposed developments include baseball and softball fields, soccer and pee-wee football fields, pedestrian trails, footbridge, irrigation, native landscaping, interpretive signage, batting cages, playground equipment, and a restroom and concession facility.

Seven Points will receive a $75,000 small community grant for its City Park project. Proposed developments include a pavilion, playground equipment, pedestrian trails, picnic facilities, and native landscaping.

East Texas

The City of Alba is the recipient of a $39,200 small community grant for its Alba City Park project. Proposed developments include playground equipment and a shade structure.

Crockett is the recipient of a $75,000 small community grant for its Davy Crockett Memorial Park project. Proposed developments include a splash pad, pedestrian trail renovations, exercise equipment, tennis court renovations, a butterfly and native plant garden, and benches.

Hallsville will receive a $75,000 small community grant for its Hallsville City Park project. Proposed developments include playground equipment with rubber surfacing, pavilions, solar lighting, and picnic facilities.

Malakoff will receive a $75,000 small community grant for its Malakoff City Park project. Proposed developments include playground equipment, pedestrian trails with exercise stations, a native plant garden, horseshoe pits, and signage.

Marquez is the recipient of a $75,000 small community grant for its Marquez City Park project. Proposed developments include playground equipment, splash pad, pedestrian trails, benches, exercise stations, a pavilion with solar lighting, and a butterfly and sensory garden.

Troup will receive a $61,000 small community grant for its Short Street Park project. Proposed developments include a playground, picnic facilities, barbeque grills, trash receptacles, a basketball court, and site fencing.

Van is the recipient of a $500,000 non-urban ‘outdoor grant’ for its McMillan Park project. Proposed developments include a multi-use paved trail, pavilion, playground with artificial turf, three-acre pond, open lawn area, native landscaping, benches, grills, tables, disc golf course, kayak launch, fishing pier, interpretive signage, and restroom facility.

Waskom will receive a $75,000 small community grant for its Waskom-Taylor City Park project. Proposed developments include a splash pad, horseshoe and washer pits, and an outdoor stage.

Houston

The City of Bay City will receive a $200,000 non-urban ‘outdoor grant’ for its dreamscape project of LeTulle Park. Proposed developments include all-abilities playground equipment and surfacing, and site amenities.

Brazoria County is the recipient of a $487,655 non-urban ‘outdoor grant’ for its Hanson Riverside County Park project. Proposed developments include a pedestrian trail, footbridges, parking, composting restroom, interpretive signage, pavilion, native landscaping, and an observation deck.

Clear Lake City Water Authority will receive a $500,000 non-urban ‘outdoor grant’ for its Exploration Green project. Proposed developments include pedestrian trails, site furnishings, landscape and site restoration, and irrigation.

Fort Bend County MUD 131 is the recipient of a $500,000 non-urban ‘outdoor grant’ for its Southern Colony Recreation Center Park. Proposed developments include a splash pad, native landscaping, cistern, pedestrian trails, dog park, sand volleyball, horseshoe and washer pits, bocce ball, playground equipment, LED lighting, and a garden trellis.

The City of Houston will receive a $1-million ‘urban outdoor grant’ for its Edgewood Park project. Proposed developments include playground equipment, picnic facilities, seating plaza, sprayground, pedestrian trails with shaded exercise stations, native landscaping, fencing, site work, and utilities.

The City of West Columbia is the recipient of a $70,495 small community grant for its Downtown Detour Pocket Park project. Proposed developments include a pedestrian plaza, fencing, outdoor seating, pergola, native landscaping, and fountain restoration.

Panhandle

The City of Follett will receive a $20,809 small community grant for its Crites Park project. Proposed developments include new playground equipment.

Rio Grande Valley

Cameron County is the recipient of a $500,000 non-urban ‘outdoor grant’ for its South Texas Eco-Tourism Center project. Proposed developments include an amphitheater, pond and wetland enhancements, parking, pedestrian trails, boardwalk, observation deck, native landscaping, interactive exhibits, a play area, picnic facilities, bird blinds, and site amenities.

Cameron County will receive a $750,000 non-urban indoor grant for its South Texas Eco-Tourism Center project. Proposed developments include multi-purpose rooms with interpretive exhibits, rain catchment, and grey water harvesting system, and passive lighting and cooling systems.

The City of Elsa will receive a $500,000 non-urban ‘outdoor grant’ for its Community Trail Park project. Proposed developments include a splash pad, playground equipment, sand volleyball, pedestrian trails, site amenities, pergola, native landscaping, solar lighting, and signage.

Escobares is the recipient of a $75,000 small community grant for its Escobares Park project. Proposed developments include pedestrian trails, playground equipment, native landscaping, irrigation, restrooms, site amenities, site work, and utilities.

The City of South Padre Island is the recipient of a $500,000 non-urban ‘outdoor grant’ for its South Padre Island City Park project. Proposed developments include a pedestrian trail, exercise stations, lighting, site amenities, bocce ball, soccer fields, skate park, and playground equipment.

Webb County will receive a $248,000 non-urban ‘outdoor grant’ for its splash pad project in Rio Bravo and Bruni. Proposed developments include splash pads, shade canopies, utilities, lighting, and signage.

San Antonio

The City of Kenedy will receive a $500,000 non-urban ‘outdoor grant’ for its Escondido Creek Parkway project. Proposed developments include pedestrian trails, site amenities, playground equipment, splash pad, skate park, picnic facilities, pavilion, interpretive signage, restrooms, and an amphitheater.

McMullen County is the recipient of a $500,000 non-urban ‘outdoor grant’ for its Community Park project. Proposed developments include restrooms, pavilion, playground equipment, plaza, picnic facilities, site amenities, pedestrian trails, exercise stations, basketball court, solar lighting, native landscaping, and irrigation.

The City of San Antonio will receive a $1-million ‘urban outdoor’ recreation grant for its Pearsall Park project. Proposed developments include improved parking, native landscaping with irrigation, bicycle skills course, restrooms, pedestrian trails, lighting, site work, and utilities.

West Texas

El Paso is the recipient of a $1-million ‘urban outdoor’ recreation grant for its all-inclusive playgrounds project. Proposed developments include renovation to all playground equipment to create new all-abilities play opportunities at Northeast Regional Park, Eastside Regional Park, and J.P. Shawver Park.