TPWD – News

TPWD Seeking Public Input on Hunting Regulation Proposals for 2020-2021

AUSTIN – The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) is now accepting public comment on proposed changes to hunting regulations for 2020-2021. The proposed changes include amending definitions, application requirements and conditions for pronghorn and antlerless mule deer permits, and specifying season dates and bag limits for the 2020-2021 migratory game bird seasons.

TPWD will be taking public comment on the following proposed changes to the 2020-2021 Statewide Recreational Hunting Proclamation, with input to be considered before any action by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission at its Mar. 26 public hearing:

Implement rules to administer an automated process for the application and issuance of pronghorn and antlerless mule deer permits

Establish seasons and bag limits for the take of migratory game birds for 2020-21

Decrease the daily bag limit for scaup from three to one in all zones

Decrease the daily bag limit for light goose daily bag limit from twenty to ten during the regular season in both zones

Shift goose seasons (and light goose conservation season) in the Western Zone one week later than in previous years

Shift snipe hunting season dates two weeks later than in past years

The public is encouraged to provide comments on the proposed regulation changes. Opportunities to give feedback for or against these proposals include:

Facebook Live Webinar: TPWD staff will present recommended hunting regulation changes and answer questions in a Facebook Live webinar at noon Feb. 28 on the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s Facebook page.

Online: After publishing the proposed regulations in the Texas Register, your comments on the changes should be on the TPWD public comment page until Mar. 25.

In writing: To TPWD, attn. Hunting Regulations Public Comment, 4200 Smith School Rd., Austin, TX 78744.

Phone or Email: You man submit your comments on the proposed pronghorn, and antlerless mule deer permit changes to Mitch Lockwood at 830-792-9677, email: mitch.lockwood@tpwd.texas.gov. Your comments on the proposed migratory game bird changes go to Shaun Oldenburger at 512-389-4778, email: shaun.oldenburger@tpwd.texas.gov.

In-person: The TPW Commission will take public comment on the proposed changes at their meeting on Thursday, Mar. 26 in Austin. Public testimony will generally be limited to three minutes per person.

TPWD Seeking Public Input on Saltwater Fishing Regulation Proposals for 2020-2021

AUSTIN – The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) is now accepting public comment on proposed changes to saltwater fishing regulations for 2020-2021. These changes focus on the recreational and commercial flounder fishery and paddle craft licenses.

TPWD will be taking public comment on the following proposed changes to the 2020-2021 Statewide Recreational Fishing Proclamation, with input to be considered before any action by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission at its Mar 26 public hearing:

Increasing the minimum size limit for flounder to 15.”

Closing all flounder fishing from Nov 1 to Dec 15.

Changing the course requirements to include a paddle craft leading course from the American Canoe Association or another TPWD approved course.

The public is encouraged to provide comments on the proposed regulation changes. Opportunities to give feedback for or against these proposals include:

Facebook Live Webinar: TPWD Coastal Fisheries staff will present proposed fishing regulation changes and answer questions in a Facebook Live webinar at noon on Friday, Feb 28, on the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department Facebook page .

Public hearings: TPWD Coastal Fisheries staff will be hosting several public hearings on the coast to receive input from stakeholders and constituents concerning the proposed regulation changes. Tuesday, Mar 3 at 6:30 pm at the USDA Bauer Building, 186 Henry Barber-Way, Port Lavaca, TX 77979 Tuesday, Mar 3 at 6:30 pm at Bowers Civic Center, 3401 Cultural Center Dr, Port Arthur, TX 77642 Wednesday, Mar 4 at 6:30 pm at TAMU CC NRC Room 1003, 6300 Ocean Dr., Corpus Christi, TX 78412 Wednesday, Mar 4 at 6:30 pm at College of the Mainland, Teacher’s Auditorium, Learning Resources Bldg (Bldg L131), 1200 Amburn Road, Texas City, Texas 77591 Thursday, Mar 5 at 6:30 pm at Aransas County Navigation District, 911 Navigation Cir, Rockport, TX 78382

Online: After publishing the proposed regulations in the Texas Register, your comments on each component of the changes need to be on the TPWD public comment page until Mar 25.

Phone or Email: The Coastal Fisheries Division at 512-389-4620 or cfish@tpwd.texas.gov

In-person : The TPW Commission will take public comment on the proposed changes at their meeting on Thursday, Mar 26, in Austin. Public testimony is generally limited to three minutes per person.

TPWD Seeking Public Input on Freshwater Fishing Regulation Proposals for 2020-2021

AUSTIN – The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) is now accepting public comment on proposed changes to freshwater fishing regulations for 2020-2021. The proposed changes include modifying harvest regulations and gear restrictions at five water bodies located in Cooke, Williamson, Tom Green, Grayson, and Starr/Zapata counties.

TPWD will be taking public comment on the following proposed changes to the 2020-2021 Statewide Recreational and Commercial Fishing Proclamation, with input to be considered before any action by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission at its Mar. 26 public hearing:

Moss Lake (Cooke County) – Modify the 14-inch minimum length limit for largemouth bass to a 16-inch maximum length limit

Brushy Creek Lake and Brushy Creek (Williamson County) – Modify harvest regulations for Brushy Creek Lake by changing from an 18-inch minimum length to the statewide 14-inch limit for largemouth bass. On the section of Brushy Creek downstream from the lake to the Williamson/Milam County line, reduce blue and channel catfish daily bag limit from 25 to 5 fish and remove the 12-inch minimum length limit, and add gear restrictions (pole and line angling only and anglers limited to two poles)

Lake Nasworthy (Tom Green County) – Modify harvest regulations for black and white crappie by removing the current 10-inch minimum length limit

Lake Texoma and the Texas waters of the Red River below Denison Dam (Cooke and Grayson Counties) – Standardize harvest regulations for the blue, channel, and flathead catfish in the Texas and Oklahoma waters of Lake Texoma and on the Red River below Lake Texoma. In Lake Texoma, remove the 12-inch minimum length limit for blue and channel catfish, and flathead catfish, remove the 18-inch minimum length limit. In the Texas waters of the Red River below Lake Texoma (from Denison Dam downstream to Shawnee Creek), in addition to the removal of the minimum length limits for catfish, reduce the daily bag limit for blue and channel catfish from 25 to 15 fish.

Falcon International Reservoir (Starr and Zapata Counties) — Continue the five fish daily bag limit for alligator gar. It is a regulation designated for review and possible continuation during this year.

The public is encouraged to provide comments on the proposed regulation changes. Opportunities to give feedback for or against these proposals include:

Facebook Live Webinar: TPWD staff will present proposed fishing regulation changes and answer questions in a Facebook Live webinar at noon Feb. 28 on the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s Facebook page.

Online: After publishing the proposed regulations in the Texas Register, you can provide your comments on the changes on the TPWD public comment page until Mar. 25.

Phone or Email: Comments on the proposed changes may be submitted to Ken Kurzawski at (512) 389-4591, email: ken.kurzawski@tpwd.texas.gov.

In-person: The TPW Commission will take public comment on the proposed changes at their meeting on Thursday, Mar. 26 in Austin. Public testimony will generally be limited to three minutes per person.