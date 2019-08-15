TPWD’s Has A New Hunter’s App

Revamped Mobile Apps Must-Haves for Texas Hunters, Anglers

AUSTIN – When gearing up for hunting and fishing this fall, be sure to include two items from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. It won’t take up any more space, and it offers access to a world of resources. It is the Texas Outdoor Annual mobile app and the My Texas Hunt Harvest mobile app.

Hunters and anglers are familiar with the printed ‘Outdoor Annual’ booklet that has been a staple of tackle boxes and glove compartments for years. They may not be aware that the ‘Outdoor Annual’ is now available as a mobile app. TPWD has developed this mobile app to give customers more choice in how they access important regulations information.

Updated hunting, fishing and boating regulations for the new season are now available in the Texas Outdoor Annual mobile app. Unique benefits of the app include offline access to laws once the app is downloaded. You can view your license within the app, location-based information on hunting seasons and freshwater fishing locations (including water body-specific regulations, access points, and fishing reports), along with other in-app features. The free app is available in app stores, at OutdoorAnnual.com or by texting TPWD OA to 468-311 to receive a download link.

With the ‘My Texas Hunt Harvest’ app, hunters and anglers can satisfy reporting requirements. That includes giving information on eastern turkey, white-tailed deer, and alligator gar harvest. Also, it has a complete electronic on-site registration for most public hunting sites accessed when using the Annual Public Hunt (APH) Permit.

Mandatory harvest reporting can also be completed online.

Starting Sept. 1, all alligator gar harvested from the fresh public waters of the state (other than Falcon International Reservoir) must be reported to TPWD within 24 hours of harvest. Alligator gar harvest data will help TPWD continue to manage healthy populations in water bodies throughout the state.

Also, new this fall, hunters in parts of south-central Texas will be required to report all antlerless deer harvest in Austin, Bastrop, Caldwell, Colorado, Dewitt, Fayette, Gonzales, Guadalupe, Karnes, Lavaca, Lee, Waller, Washington, and Wilson. Counties also included in that change are Goliad, Jackson, Victoria, and Wharton counties north of U.S. Highway 59 and Comal, Hays, and Travis east of IH-35. The antlerless season will run from Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28, through the Sunday following Thanksgiving, Dec. 1. Harvest must be reported within 24 hours of the take.

Get the ‘My Texas Hunt Harvest’ app at tpwd.texas.gov/myhunt. The app works without a data signal as long as it has already been downloaded to the device. Reportar en inglés o en español. The app is also bilingual and available in Spanish to customers who use Spanish as the primary language setting on their phone or other mobile devices.