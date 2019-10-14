Trace Adkins Marries in Today’s Nashville Roundup

Billboard magazine says Trace Adkins married Victoria Pratt on Saturday in New Orleans. Blake Shelton officiated the ceremony. Victoria wore a traditional white wedding gown while Trace wore black jeans, a black blazer and a black cowboy hat. Blake wore a black sport coat, blue jeans and cowboy boots.

Carrie Underwood tells Pollstar magazine that she has no plans to add dancing to her live shows. “I can’t really do choreography. Any time I’ve tried, it’s never felt right — and the vocals suffer. There are certain places you have to be for certain things, sure, but that just happens. I have involuntary body spasms when I sing, which is funny because I don’t realize it when I’m actually singing. When I look back at performances on TV, and I didn’t realize, it sort of catches you. If I think about it, I notice my limbs. Then it’s a whole mind game. My best performances are when I’m lost in the songs. Just surrender to the music, really throw yourself into it.”

Life & Style Weekly Magazine claims Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are allegedly building a home in Oklahoma. A source tells the magazine, “The Oklahoma house signals the start of their lives together, as a couple and as a family. It might even end up being where Blake and Gwen get hitched! Blake’s been saying he wants to build a dream house for Gwen, separate from the one he shared with Miranda Lambert. In his mind, she deserves it. Gwen’s must-haves are a huge walk-in closet, a mini hair salon and makeup room, a movie theater, spa and, of course, a game room for the boys. Gwen’s even thinking of enrolling the boys in Oklahoma schools, but that’s still a battle. Friends don’t think an engagement is far off. Everyone’s counting down the days until he proposes. They’re good together. Now we just need a wedding.”

Thomas Rhett says he and his wife, Lauren, are ready to become parents for the third time. “We’re all really excited. Before I had kids, I never really imagined that I would be this at peace with two and one on the way. I thought I’d be like, what in the world is happening? … But we really do feel right now that we’re at a more peaceful spot than we’ve ever been. Maybe we found the calm in the crazy somehow.”

Brantley Gilbert is going to perform at halftime of tonight’s Detroit Lions-Green Bay Packers Monday Night Football game at Lambeau Field.

Got Country claims Kane Brown’s drummer, Kenny Dixon, was killed in a car accident on Saturday. He had a three-year-old son and was planning to marry his fiance next month.

Kane Instagrammed, ” I’m gonna miss you so much man I’d always come back and jam out with u was with me from the very beginning and will be with us when it’s all over!! Love you peep”

People magazine says Thomas Rhett and his wife, Lauren, celebrated their seven-year wedding anniversary yesterday. He posted, “I can’t believe the Lord has blessed me with 7 amazing years of marriage with @laur_akins. It’s tough to put into words how crazy the ride has been. We have changed and grown in so many ways and I literally find new ways to love you every single day. There is no one in the world like you babe. You are the most amazing mother to our kids and you treat me way too good. I hope this picture is a glimpse into us getting old together. I love you honey”