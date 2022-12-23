Track Santa’s Trip With The Help Of NORAD

On Saturday, Dec. 24, Christmas Eve, we have the extraordinary mission of tracking Santa using the same systems we use daily: satellite systems, high-powered radar, and jet fighters. For more than 65 years, NORAD and its predecessor, the Continental Air Defense Command (CONAD), have tracked Santa’s flight worldwide.
The modern tradition of tracking Santa began in 1955 when a young child accidentally dialed the unlisted phone number of the CONAD Operations Center upon seeing a newspaper advertisement telling kids to call Santa. The Director of Operations, Colonel Harry Shoup, answered the phone and instructed his staff to check the radar for indications of Santa making his way south from the North Pole.
Thus a tradition was born and continued when they formed NORAD in 1958. Each year since NORAD has dutifully reported Santa’s location on Dec. 24 to millions of children and families across the globe.
NORAD will receive calls worldwide on Dec. 24 asking for Santa’s location. Children, families, and fans also keep track of Santa’s location on the NORAD Tracks Santa® website and our social media platforms.
All of this is made possible by the fantastic generosity of our volunteers and government and corporate partners who help bring the NORAD Tracks Santa® program to the world.
