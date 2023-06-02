Traffic Changes On Loop 286 And US 271

Texas Department of Transportation officials will switch traffic next Tuesday at State Loop 286 and US 271 South in Paris. Southbound Loop 286 traffic will shift from the left to the right lane so that work can change into the left lane. Traffic lanes will continue to be separated by a concrete barrier, and traffic entering the interchange from Clarksville Street will continue to yield. Motorists who travel frequently in these areas should pay special attention to all barricades, traffic controls, and signs and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions like cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.