Tragedy Hits Winnsboro High School’s Fishing Team

Tragedy struck Winnsboro High School’s fishing team Saturday afternoon. While weighing in the catch at Lake Cypress Springs for the high school tournament, Kale Robinson, 17, experienced a health issue and did not respond to medical help. He passed away at a hospital. Kale was the son of Christian and Brett Robinson and a junior at Winnsboro High School. He had fished in the Texas High School Bass Association for three years. Kale’s family and friends were with him when the health issue happened.