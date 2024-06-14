Choctaw County EMS Star Life Conference Header
Tragic End For Amber Alert

A search for two Louisiana girls abducted after officials found their mother killed has ended tragically in Mississippi. Jackson Police Chief Joseph Wade said the suspect at the center of an Amber Alert, Daniel Callahan, was captured on Boozier Drive in Jackson after a chase. According to Wade, 4-year-old Erin Brunett was found deceased in a wooded area. Her sister, 6-year-old Jalie Brunett, was taken to a Jackson hospital for treatment. The Jackson police chief said there was evidence of possible human trafficking at the location on Boozier Drive, including small animal cages. Wade said Jackson police have contacted the Human Trafficking Divisions of the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) and Hinds County to assess the scene.

