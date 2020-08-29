" /> Trailer Stolen Near Cumby – EastTexasRadio.com
Trailer Stolen Near Cumby

5 hours ago

Hopkins County Law Enforcment needs your help*****
Picture is of a stolen TexLine 24 ft (2 center gates) from CR 4131 just south of Cumby, Texas. The trailer was stolen around midnight Aug 28 – Aug 29. The trailer pictured is the actual trailer however the canvas top is no longer on the trailer.
2012 TexLine 24ft
Texas LP DZHH04
VIN:5HNCA2420C1000101Information about this or any other felony crime could make you up to $1,000.00 richer! Please call Lake Country Crime Stoppers (903) 885-2020 or Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office (903) 438-4040

