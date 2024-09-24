Paris Regional Health Header
Train Derailment

In West-Central Hunt County, a freight train derailment early last Friday morning did not result in injuries. The Greenville Herald Banner reported the derailment happened west of Greenville, near Floyd. The train was carrying automobiles, lumber, and asphalt.

En el centro-oeste del condado de Hunt, el descarrilamiento de un tren de carga la madrugada del viernes pasado no resultó en heridos. El Greenville Herald Banner informó que el descarrilamiento ocurrió al oeste de Greenville, cerca de Floyd. El tren transportaba automóviles, madera y asfalto.

