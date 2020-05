Photo- Travis Pool-East Texas rural Civil Defense Scanner News

There was a one-vehicle rollover at 11:50 Wednesday night on W. I-30 near the dog food plant. A two-vehicle accident occurred near Walmart on S. Jefferson Thursday afternoon just before 5:00. A train won the battle with a large truck in Pittsburg Thursday. The crash happened on 271, and the railroad crossing, and if there were injuries, it is unknown.