Training Grant Offered

A&M-Texarkana Offers Workforce Training Grant to

Anyone Experiencing a Hardship Due to COVID-19

TEXARKANA, Texas – Texas A&M University-Texarkana’s Extended Education and Community Development (EECD) department offer a 50% grant for workforce training for anyone who has experienced a hardship due to COVID-19. It consists of online, starts anytime training that you can complete in six months or less.

COVID-19 related hardships include job loss by the applicant or a household member, a reduction in work hours, illness of the applicant or a family member, childcare issues, housing issues, a wish to re-enter the workforce, or the need for skilled training.

Training is available in the following areas:

• Healthcare

• Software, IT, & web Development

• Business, Management, & Accounting

• Project Management & Quality Assurance

• Skilled Trades & Technology

• Law

• Arts

Anyone interested in applying for the grant should use the following link to apply by January 30, 2021: https://www.tamut.edu/eecd/CCI_Pandemic_Grant.html. For additional information about the grant, please email eecd@tamut.edu or call 903.334.6683.