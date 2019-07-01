Transit Funding Receives $59 Million

Transit funding approved $59 million to help all Texans have access to reliable transportation. The $59 million awarded goes to public transit programs statewide

The Texas Transportation Commission approved approximately $59 million in transit funding at its June meeting. The actual total was $59,160,594 in State funds, and $36 million in Federal funds: $23 million.

The approval awards funds to public transportation providers in rural, small, and large urban areas. Funding also goes to help planning-agencies and providers of busy intercity services across Texas.

The funds go toward operating costs such as service and maintenance of vehicles and facilities capital costs such as purchasing vehicles and building/improving transit facilities

public transportation planning efforts.

Background

TxDOT funding provided nearly 29 million transit riders in Fiscal Year 2018. These transit services are an essential part of life for thousands of people across Texas. Almost 70% of passengers use these services to get to work, medical appointments, or shopping. Transit also helps Texans get to schools, colleges, and job training sites, as well as family trips, personal business, and social/recreational travel.

Transit funding administered by TxDOT supports programs serving 41% of the state’s population and over 96% of the state’s land area.