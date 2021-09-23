Leaving the military and preparing to work in the civilian world can be confusing and scary for service members. Knowing when and how to start the civilian career search is essential. That’s where RecruitMilitary steps in. Partnered with the U.S. Army’s Human Resource Command, RecruitMilitary hosts a virtual hiring event for transitioning soldiers and their spouses next week.

Together with DAV, RecruitMilitary will host the Transitioning Army & Army Spouse Virtual Career Fair on September 28 from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm EST. Registration is free and available online to all transitioning Army soldiers and Army spouses.

Despite overwhelming worldwide challenges this year, military and veteran job seekers continue to persevere in searching for a fulfilling civilian career. Unemployment trends are headed in the right direction, and veteran unemployment stays in step, dropping to 3.8% in August. There’s more good news:

Organizations are actively hiring this specific demographic with identified military-trained skill sets, and they need to fill jobs NOW.

Industries such as manufacturing, supply chain, logistics, IT, emergency services, and transportation are just a few of the areas of business that are rapidly hiring veterans and in large volume.



“Veterans couldn’t be in a better position to return to work and explore new career opportunities than now. Our modernized job search tools provide job seekers with direct access to employers seeking their skillset. And the geographic location is no longer a singular limit,” said RecruitMilitary CEO Tim Best. “The timing is right for veterans and America’s employers to connect and get back to work.”

I want to connect you with RecruitMilitary SVP of Department of Defense Programs Chris Newsome, a U.S. Army veteran, to discuss how RecruitMilitary brings civilian job opportunities to Army soldiers and spouses. Please get in touch with me to arrange a time to speak with Chris.