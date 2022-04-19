Mid America Pet Food Header
Transportation Mask Mandate Ruling Draws Controversy

A federal judge’s ruling striking down the mask mandate on public transportation draws a reaction. Baylor College of Medicine’s Dr. Peter Hotez says the timing is terrible. The BA.2 variant is dominant, more contagious than Omicron, which is more infectious than Delta and more virulent than Alpha. He says the masks should come off once there’s a low transmission level, and we’re not there. Dr. Hotez calls the decision by the Florida Judge a political stunt, and it sets a bad precedent to contradict the CDC.

