Travel Restrictions Issued for Soldiers at Fort Hood

There are new travel restrictions for soldiers stationed at Fort Hood. With concerns over the transmission of COVID-19 continuing to increase, service members are prohibited from traveling to Travis, Harris, Tarrant, Dallas, and Bexar counties. In the order issued today by Major General Scott Efflandt, the only exemptions are if the soldiers normal residence is in one of those counties, or if they are traveling on official duty. The memo says that units at Fort Hood have experienced an increase in COVID-19 infections over the last several weeks.