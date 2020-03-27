Travelers from Coronavirus “Hot Spots” To Be Quarantined in Texas.

Governor Greg Abbott issued an Executive Order on Thursday mandating a self-quarantine of 14 days for people traveling to Texas as their final destination through airports from New York, New Jersey, or Connecticut and New Orleans. A quarantined person may not allow visitors into or out of the designated quarantine location, other than a physician or healthcare provider, and cannot visit any public spaces. The order doesn’t apply to people traveling in connection with military service, emergency response, health response, or critical-infrastructure functions.